As Instagram remains blocked in Turkey, Erdogan accuses social media companies of ‘digital fascism’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused social media platforms of “digital fascism” for allegedly censoring photographs of Palestinian “martyrs.” The Turkish leader’s comments on Monday came as Turkish officials were engaged in discussions with Instagram representatives to reinstate access to millions of its users in the country. Turkey barred access to Instagram on Aug. 2. Media reports said the action was in response to Instagram removing posts by Turkish users that expressed condolences over the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.