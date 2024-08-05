Competing for two: Pregnant Olympians push the boundaries of possibility in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Pregnant athletes are pushing boundaries in Paris by competing ever later into pregnancy. Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez revealed she’d been competing at seven months pregnant — and achieved her best result in three Olympics. Azerbaijani archer Yayalgul Ramazonova was revealed to have competed at a similar point in her own pregnancy. These stories are emerging as both attitudes and knowledge progress about how much women can do while pregnant. Doctors are increasingly saying, according to an expert in sports medicine, that if an athlete is healthy and has no complications, she can exercise, train and compete at a very high level.

