Families whose loved ones were left rotting in funeral home owed $950 million, judge rules

DENVER (AP) — A judge ruled that the Colorado funeral home who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent must pay $950 million to the victims’ families. The civil case’s attorney said Monday that the judgement is unlikely to be paid out, making it largely symbolic. Funeral home owners Jon and Carie Hallford did not acknowledge the lawsuit or show up in court. The Hallfords own Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver. They face criminal charges in separate cases. Efforts to reach out to representatives for comment were unsuccessful.

