Ferguson thrust them into activism. Now, Cori Bush and Wesley Bell battle for a congressional seat

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cori Bush and Wesley Bell both honed their leadership skills in Ferguson, Missouri, in the unrest that followed Michael Brown’s death at the hands of a police officer 10 years ago. On Tuesday, they’re opposing each other in a closely watched Democratic congressional primary. Friday marks the 10th anniversary of Brown’s death. The officer who shot the Black 18-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned. The shooting led to months of protests. Bush and Bell both became active, but in different ways. Bush was a protest leader. Bell began hosting conversations about community policing after Brown’s death.

