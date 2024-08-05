Hospitality workers’ union endorses Harris, dismissing Trump’s pledge of tax-free tips
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The hospitality workers’ union UNITE HERE has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. It’s a rejoinder to Republican Donald Trump’s effort to woo restaurant and hotel workers by promising to make their tips tax-free. The endorsement includes a commitment by the union to have its members knock on more than 3.3 million doors for Harris in swing states. Trump proposed excluding tips from federal income taxes during a rally in Nevada. Both of Nevada’s Democratic senators have supported Trump’s idea, a sign of its potential popularity.