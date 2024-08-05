Hundreds gather at Somalia beach to condemn attack that killed 37 and demand stronger security

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at a Somalia beach hotel, the site of an attack claimed by al-Qaeda’s East Africa affiliate that left 37 people dead and dozens wounded, to condemn the violence and demand stronger security measures. The al-Qaeda affiliate, al-Shabab, said on its radio station that its militants carried out Friday’s attack at popular Lido beach in the capital, Mogadishu. Witnesses said they saw an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before he blew himself up. Security forces said they killed four other militants. The attack, one of the deadliest in recent months, has heightened concerns about security in the country.

