Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index soars more than 10% after plunging a day earlier

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 share index has soared as much as 10.7% a day after it plunged a near record 12.4%. The index gave up some of those gains, trading up 8.6% at 34,154.38 about an hour after trading began. The gains followed sharp losses on Wall Street that were not on the same scale as Monday’s massive losses in Tokyo. The Nikkei’s biggest ever percentage gain was 14.2% in October 2008. The market’s slide came after the Bank of Japan’s raised its main interest rate from nearly zero, boosting the value of the Japanese yen. Traders scrambled out of deals where they borrowed money cheaply in Japan and invested it elsewhere around the world.

