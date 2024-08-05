Kansas sees 2 political comeback bids in primary for open congressional seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An open eastern Kansas congressional seat has inspired two political comeback attempts in the state’s Tuesday primary election. One is from the last Democrat to hold the seat and the other from a former three-term Republican attorney general who lost the 2022 governor’s race. Former Attorney General Derek Schmidt has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the 2nd District. His two most formidable opponents for the GOP nomination were rancher Shawn Tiffany and former Trump administration health official Jeff Kahrs. The Democratic race pitted former U.S. Rep. Nancy Boyda against community health advocate and former University of Kansas basketball player Matt Kleinmann. Boyda held the seat in 2007 and 2008.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.