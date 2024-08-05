Pope Francis’ close ally, Cardinal Sean O’ Malley, retires as archbishop of Boston at age 80

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Sean O’Malley as archbishop of Boston and named the current bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, Richard Henning, to replace him as leader of one of the most important Catholic archdioceses in the United States. The announcement from the Vatican on Monday didn’t mention O’Malley’s other main role as Francis’ main adviser on fighting clergy sexual abuse as head of the pope’s Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, suggesting he would remain in that capacity until a new commission leader is named. At age 80, O’Malley is five years beyond the normal retirement age for bishops.

