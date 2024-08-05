Protesters in Pakistan-held Kashmir mark 5th anniversary of India stripping region of semi-autonomy

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of angry people have taken to the streets in Pakistan-administered Kashmir to mark the fifth anniversary of India’s decision to strip the disputed region of its semi-autonomy and take direct control of it. The decision— which Islamabad insists was unilateral and violated United Nations resolutions — has tested the already strained ties between the two countries. Protesters on Monday in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-held Kashmir, burned an effigy of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian national flags, vowing to fight New Delhi’s decree until its dissolution. Another protest of about 200 people was led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the capital.

