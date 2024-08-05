Reclusive tribe attacks loggers suspected of encroaching on their land in Peru’s Amazon

A regional Indigenous organization reports that a reclusive tribe has attacked loggers suspected of operating illegally in its territory in the Peruvian Amazon. The organization said Monday it received reports that the Mashco Piro ethnic group used bows and arrows to recently attack loggers suspected of encroaching on their territory and one logger was injured. FENAMAD, which represents 39 Indigenous communities, said it believes the loggers were operating illegally. It warned that a lack of government action and increased activity by companies and illegal operators could produce “devastating consequences,” such as transmission of diseases and increased violence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.