Schwab, Fidelity, other online trading brokerages appear to go dark during huge market sell-off

NEW YORK (AP) — Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users Monday morning, with disruptions arriving on one of the biggest stock markets sell-off days in 2024. User reports appeared to peak around and just before 10 a.m. ET, data from outage tracker Downdectector shows. Some frustrated customers online said that they were unable to log in or access their account balances. User reports appeared to fall notably for all three platforms an hour into the outage, but timelines for full recovery wasn’t immediately known.

