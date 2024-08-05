Sheikh Hasina came back from tragedy to lead Bangladesh — until protests forced her to flee

DHAKA, Bangaladesh (AP) — Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh’s history, has resigned and fled the country, bringing a tumultuous end to her 15-year rule as an extraordinary wave of protest succeeded in toppling her government. Her ouster Monday came after weeks of relentless protests and clashes with security forces that have killed nearly 300 people since mid-July, according to local media estimates. What began as peaceful demonstrations by students frustrated with a quota system for government jobs unexpectedly grew into a major uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The upheaval was the largest and last crisis for the 76-year-old leader, the world’s longest-serving female head of government.

