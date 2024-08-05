Takeaways from AP’s story on Olympics security hitting minorities, others flagged as terror risks

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are making wide use of discretionary anti-terror powers to keep hundreds of people they deem to be potential security threats away from the Paris Olympics. According to lawyers for those who are affected, minorities are often among those forbidden from leaving their neighborhoods and required to report daily to police. Fearing terror attacks, France has massively boosted security. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says the restrictions aim to prevent “very dangerous” people from attacking the Games. Amine, a bank apprentice and student is one of those restricted to the area near his home. The France-born 21-year-old has no criminal record and has not been charged with any crime.

