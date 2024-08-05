TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature after EU raised concerns about potential online addiction
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Officials from the European Union’s executive commission said Monday that TikTok has agreed to end a rewards feature that raised concerns about encouraging excessive screen time and its effects on children. TikTok’s committed to withdraw the feature from the European Union without conceding it violated the 27-country European Union’s Digital Services Act, a sweeping law that regulators social media platforms.