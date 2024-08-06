2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 7: A’ja Wilson and US women, Lin Yu-ting in action

The U.S. women’s basketball team can get closer Wednesday to its record eighth-consecutive Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The U.S. is on an impressive 58-game Olympic winning streak and will take on Nigeria in the quarterfinals. The excitement in track and field continues with the men’s 400-meter final, as well as the men’s discus and steeplechase finals. In women’s boxing, Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan fights Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey in a women’s 57-kg semifinal, pushing forward amid widespread outcry about her participation in the Games.

