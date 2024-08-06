Four are killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in northwestern Oklahoma City

Authorities in Oklahoma City say four people were killed in the crash of a small plane. Fire Capt. John Chenoweth says the four died when the plane crashed about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a small airport on the outskirts of the city. Chenoweth says the aircraft was a single-engine plane and that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified of the crash. He says they had no other information. An FAA spokesperson says the agency would comment later Tuesday. The NTSB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

