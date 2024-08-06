French museum network hit by ransomware attack, but no disruptions are reported at Olympic events

The Paris prosecutor’s office says a ransomware attack has targeted the central data systems of the Grand Palais and other museums in the Réunion des Musées Nationaux network, some of which are hosting events for the Summer Olympics. The attack, detected on Sunday, hit data systems used by around 40 museums across France. Despite the breach, Paris authorities said Tuesday there has been no disruption to the Olympic events. The Grand Palais is hosting fencing and taekwondo competitions, while the Château de Versailles, also part of the RMN network, is the venue for equestrian sports and the modern pentathlon. Efforts are ongoing to secure and restore the affected systems.

