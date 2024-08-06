Harris-Walz v. Trump-Vance: It’s now an expanded battle for both the Sun Belt and Rust Belt

ATLANTA (AP) — With both major-party tickets now decided, the 2024 presidential general election campaign between is set to play out as a 90-day sprint across two fronts: the Rust Belt and the Sun Belt. Kamala Harris is the difference in that two-front electoral map that had winnowed to a “Blue Wall” for Democrats because President Joe Biden’s struggles had put diverse Sun Belt battlegrounds like Georgia and Arizona out of reach. But Harris, who is vying to be the first woman and first nonwhite woman to serve as president, has injected new enthusiasm since Biden dropped out and Democrats elevated her. She’s added Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for a ticket Democrats believe can connect across both bands of the country.

