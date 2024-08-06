New Yorkers are warned from the skies about impending danger from storms as city deploys drones

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City emergency management officials are turning high-tech, using drones to warn residents about potential threatening weather. On Tuesday, with a buzzing sound in the background, a drone equipped with a loudspeaker flew over homes warning people who live in basement or ground-floor apartments about impending heavy rains. The voice from the sky could be heard warning residents to be prepared to leave their locations without hesitation if flooding occurs. About five teams with multiple drones each were deployed to specific neighborhoods prone to flooding. Commissioner Zach Iscol of New York City Emergency Management said the messages were being relayed in multiple languages.

