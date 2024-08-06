Part of Frankfurt Airport’s power supply cut overnight by a dormouse, but effect on flights limited

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say part of Frankfurt Airport’s power supply was cut off for several hours during the night after a dormouse caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation. The power cut had only a limited effect on flights Tuesday. Energy company Syna said the rodent triggered the short-circuit around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Power was restored around 3:20 a.m. and the dormouse was found dead next to the wire it had gnawed. Airport operator Fraport said the effects on air traffic were limited because the incident happened shortly before flights ended for the night and was dealt with well before they started on Tuesday morning.

