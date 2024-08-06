Q&A: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau discuss their Boston heist comedy ‘The Instigators’

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck play complete strangers thrown into their first heist in the new action comedy “The Instigators.” The robbery of a corrupt politician goes wrong, and their characters are left on the run in Boston. The film, written by Affleck and Chuck MacLean and directed by Doug Liman, is both a throwback to movies like “Midnight Run” and modern, made by a streamer with artists equality in mind. Affleck, Damon and Hong Chau spoke to The Associated Press about the movie, in theaters now and on AppleTV+ on Friday.

