US imposes sanctions on Paraguayan cigarette producer for allegedly enriching the former president

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on a Paraguayan tobacco company for allegedly financing the country’s controversial former president. The cigarette tycoon Horacio Cartes was sanctioned by the White House last year for corruption. The U.S. Treasury Department says it is targeting cigarette producer Tabacalera del Este over its links to Cartes. He is one of the Paraguay’s richest men and served as president from 2013 to 2018. He still wields significant political power in the country. Cartes has dismissed the corruption allegations as politically motivated.

