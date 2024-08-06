What polling shows about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ new running mate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ pick as her running mate, will need to introduce himself to the vast majority of Americans, according to recent polling. But while Walz is a virtual unknown, AP VoteCast data from his gubernatorial win in 2022 shows that he won with key demographics that Harris will hope to capture in the Midwest and outperformed Democrats nationally among white voters without a college degree. His biography as a military veteran and former high school teacher — two broadly trusted professions — may also help him appeal to voters.

