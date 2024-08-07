A tanker ship catches fire off Indonesia’s Bali island, leaving 5 crew dead and 15 injured
Associated Press
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A tanker ship has caught fire off Indonesia’s Bali island, killing five crew members and injuring 15 others. The tanker Elisabeth with 21 crew on board was traveling to Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province. Police say two explosions occurred and a fire was discovered in the engine room. They say five crew members were found dead. Three of the injured suffered serious burns while the 12 others were being treated for minor injures. The cause of the fire is being investigated.