BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The amount of deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon went down by nearly half in the last year, according to government satellite data released Wednesday. It’s the largest reduction since measurements using current methods began in 2016. Destruction in Brazil´s savannah region, known as the Cerrado, increased by 9%, however.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.