Dolce & Gabbana launches a new perfume for dogs, but some vets and pet-owners are skeptical

ROME (AP) — Fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has launched a new alcohol-free perfume for dogs called ‘Fefé’ in honor of Domenico Dolce’s poodle, but not all vets and pet owners agree it’s safe or appropriate. The perfume costs 99 euros ($108) and has been certified suitable for animal use. It follows a Safe Pet Cosmetics protocol designed to ensure a degree of safety of cosmetic products for animals comparable to that required for humans, Dolce & Gabbana said. But not all veterinarians agree on the use of perfumes for dogs, as they may interfere with the animal’s sense of smell and cover up bad odors that could be a symptom of diseases.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.