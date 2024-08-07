Former Bennington College head Mariko Silver to become Lincoln Center president in September

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Bennington College head Mariko Silver was hired Wednesday as president of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The 46-year-old replaces Henry Timms, who is leaving after five years. She will start Sept. 23. Silver will join planning that has begun for a redevelopment of the western side of Lincoln Center’s campus, for six decades far less visible than the eastern side in which most people enter from Broadway. Lincoln Center is the home of 11 arts organizations, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic and New York City Ballet.

