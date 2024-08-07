5 people killed in a helicopter crash in the mountains northwest of Nepal’s capital

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities in Nepal all five people on board a helicopter were killed when it crashed in the mountains just north of the capital. The helicopter had taken off from Kathmandu international airport on Wednesday and was heading towards the town of Syaprubeshi. The helicopter belonged to Nepal-based Air Dynasty. It had lost contact with the tower minutes after takeoff. The four passengers are Chinese nationals and the pilot is a Nepali man.

