Kyle Schwarber slugs 3 homers and has 7 RBIs for Phillies against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and drove in seven of Philadelphia’s nine runs Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Schwarber hit his 27th homer of the season leading off the ninth against Michael Grove. It was his second career three-run homer game, the last coming in 2021.

The seven RBIs are the most by a Phillies player since Carlos Ruiz had that many against Atlanta in 2012.

Schwarber had a three-run blast in the sixth that gave Philadelphia an 8-4 lead. He led off the game with a two-strike shot off Gavin Stone.

Associated Press

