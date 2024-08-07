Mystery Paris street artist ‘Invader’ glues up new work to celebrate Olympics and delight fans

PARIS (AP) — The mystery French street artist known only as “Invader” has struck Paris again, this time to celebrate the Olympics. Invader has been cementing his quirky mosaics to Paris walls since the 1990s, usually at night and without permission. He’s become France’s most international, invasive and intriguing contemporary street artist. His works dot the City of Light and his fans have a lot of fun hunting them down. And now there’s a new Olympic-themed one for them to find. Invader cemented it to a wall on one of the River Seine’s embankments sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday. Using tiles to create the mosaic, it shows one of his signature Space Invader figures running.

