NASA says chances are growing that astronauts may switch from Boeing to a SpaceX ride back to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says chances are growing that two test pilots who flew a new Boeing capsule to the International Space Station in June may have to switch to SpaceX for a ride home. Officials said Wednesday it’s still possible astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams can return aboard Boeing’s Starliner next month. But if the spacecraft’s leaks and thruster problems are not better understood, the two could find themselves up there until February, returning on a SpaceX capsule. Inside NASA, there’s dissent over which way to go. NASA is bringing in extra experts to figure out the best path forward.

