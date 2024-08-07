Nigeria detains 7 Polish nationals for displaying Russian flags during hardship protests
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria says it has detained seven Polish nationals for displaying Russian flags amid protests against economic hardship in the country. The Poles were arrested on Monday, according to Nigerian and Polish officials. It was not clear if the Poles were participating in the protests when they were arrested in the northern Kano state. The Nigerian secret service earlier said the Russian flags are sponsored. It is the first time Russian flags are being waved in Nigeria, a trend that was common in coup-hit African countries that have replaced the West with Russia as their new security partner.