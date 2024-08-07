Older guys Macdonald and Oberholzer set a gold standard for skateboarding fun at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Andy Macdonald was among the lower-ranked finishers in the men’s park skateboarding competition at the Paris Olympics. Doesn’t matter to the 51-year-old Macdonald. He still considers himself a winner. “People are like: ‘Are you going for the gold?’ And I’m like: ‘If they’re giving away gold medals for whoever has the most fun, I got it wrapped up.’” Macdonald made history as the oldest skateboarder to compete in the Olympics. He’s a nine-time world champion who turned pro in 1994, and he’s representing Britain at the Paris Games. Macdonald and 49-year-old South African Dallas Oberholzer are older guys in a men’s competition where the youngest entrant is 16.

