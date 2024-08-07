Paris Olympics food donations seek to help needy, contribute to sustainability and set an example

PARIS (AP) — Food that goes uneaten at the Paris Olympics is helping those in need around the French capital. It’s part of an effort to cut down on food waste and contribute to organizers’ commitment to sustainability. Paris 2024 organizers have long said the Games would be more environmentally friendly, including reusable dishes in the main restaurant at the athletes’ village, greener construction and seats in venues made from recycled materials. In addition to helping those in need, organizers also hope the food donations will set an example for other Olympics and major events to follow.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.