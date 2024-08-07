PETA protesters interrupt Pope Francis’ Vatican audience, call on him to denounce bullfighting

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two activists from animal rights group PETA have interrupted Pope Francis’ general audience, shouting and holding up banners against bullfighting before being escorted out of Paul VI Hall. The two on Wednesday were wearing t-shirts reading “Stop blessing corridas” and holding banners saying “Bullfighting is a sin.” PETA has been pleading the pope to cut the Catholic Church’s ties with bullfighting and condemn the “despicable blood sport.” According to the organization, each year, tens of thousands of bulls are killed in bullfighting festivals globally, many dedicated to Catholic saints. In these events, mounted assailants thrust lances and banderillas into the bull, causing acute pain and restricting its movement.

