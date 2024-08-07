Power restored at Palm Springs’ Parkview Mobile Estates after more than 72 hours without it

Power has been restored at the Parkview Mobile Estates.

The Palm Springs community off of Mesquite Avenue and Belardo Road went without power for more than 72 hours.

According to SCE, power first went out around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Power was partially restored in the mobile home park’s clubhouse with the help of backup generators.

Earlier Southern California Edison officials told us power was fully restored by 11 p.m., but they have since clarified the timeline.

They said in a statement:

Customers had service through generators at 11 p.m. Last night. There was a brief outage overnight while SCE crews replaced and connected transformers, and all customers had their service restored by 2 a.m. This morning. -Southern California Edison Spokesperson

We can now confirm power was not fully restored for about 80 hours at the Parkview Mobile Estates.

“I'm a senior. I just turned 65, but I can get around. But a lot of these people can't," said Parkview Mobile Estates neighbor, Robert Malandrino. "And that's the hard part, you know, for them to go somewhere else, or some people can't afford to go somewhere else. So that's the bad part.”

SCE officials confirmed a problem with the transformer caused the outage in the first place.

Some neighbors were able to get out of the heat, but other folks faced difficulties and health challenges while dealing with the scorching heat.