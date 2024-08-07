1 of last GOP congressmen who voted to impeach Trump advances in Washington’s US House race
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — One of the last remaining U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump and a candidate endorsed by the former president have advanced to the November general election in Washington state’s 4th Congressional District race. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse advanced in Tuesday’s primary election in his bid for a sixth term in the conservative district. He will face Republican Jerrod Sessler, a Navy veteran. The two candidates prevailed over Tiffany Smiley, a former nurse who received a last minute endorsement from Trump. Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote-getters in each of the contests advance to the November election, regardless of party.