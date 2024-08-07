Trump praised Minnesota Gov. Walz in 2020 for response to unrest over Floyd’s murder, audio shows

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance have been hammering Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over his response to the violence that erupted in the aftermath of the 2020 murder of George Floyd. But Trump described the governor as calm and said, at the time, he fully agreed with how Walz handled it, including his deployment of the Minnesota National Guard. Trump made the statement in a call with Walz and other governors and officials on June 1, 2020. Trump has been falsely claiming lately that he sent in the National Guard. But it was Walz who gave the order.

