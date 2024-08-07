Turkey to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court
Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say Turkey plans to file a request with a United Nations court to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel. They say the declaration of intervention will be submitted at the International Court of Justice on Wednesday, making Turkey the latest nation to seek participation in the case. Turkey’s president has frequently accused Israel of genocide and called for it to be punished in international courts. Israel strongly rejects accusations of genocide and has argued that the war in Gaza is a legitimate defensive action against Hamas militants for their Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.