US Open player compensation rises to a record $65 million, with singles champs getting $3.6 million

Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and other players at the U.S. Open will be playing for a record total of $75 million in compensation at the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament. That is a rise of $10 million from a year ago. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Wednesday that the women’s and men’s singles champions will each receive $3.6 million in 2024. The total compensation includes money to cover players’ expenses. The full compensation puts the U.S. Open ahead of the sport’s other three major championships this season. Play begins at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 26.

