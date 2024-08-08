As South Sudan’s oil revenues dwindle, even the security forces haven’t been paid in months

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The recent rupture of a crucial oil pipeline has sent fresh pain through the economy of South Sudan, where even the security forces haven’t been paid in nine months. Some soldiers and civil servants are turning to side hustles or abandoning their jobs. South Sudan’s economy largely depends on the oil it exports via neighboring Sudan. But war in Sudan has created widespread chaos, and the pipeline ruptured in February. The drop in oil revenues has compounded South Sudan’s long problem of official mismanagement. Now the already fragile country is seeing protests in the capital over lack of pay.

