Czech power company CEZ says its net profit in the first half of 2024 totaled $912 million, down 5%

PRAGUE (AP) — The dominant Czech power company CEZ says its net profit in the first half of the year totaled 21.1 billion Czech crowns ($912 million), down 5% from the same period the previous year. CEZ attributes the result to lower profits from commodity trading and the impact of maintenance of its two nuclear power plants. CEZ says it expects net profit for the entire year to total 25 billion to 30 billion Czech crowns. The Czech state has an almost 70% stake in the company.

