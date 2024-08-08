Harris and Walz are showing their support for organized labor with appearance at Detroit union hall

DETROIT (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are showing their support for organized labor by appearing at a Detroit-area union hall. Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and Walz are set to speak Thursday to several dozen United Auto Workers members. Harris and Walz are making joint campaign appearances this week in some of the most closely contested states that will decide the November election against Republican Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance. Michigan is one of those states and organized labor is a crucial base of support for Democrats.

