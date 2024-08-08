Horses, goats, birds, canines, and other pets in peril seized in Aguanga

Dozens of animals -- from goats to exotic birds, as well as larger pets -- were seized from an Aguanga property after investigators discovered the creatures living in a state of abandonment and in need of medical attention, authorities said today.

The seizure occurred Wednesday in the 44000 block of Bonny Lane, near the point where highways 79 and 371 intersect east of Temecula, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

"Once again, our officers are responding to animals in need, and I am proud of their efforts,'' agency Director Erin Gettis said. "This was one of the more unique investigations we've had considering the wide arrange of critters now needing our assistance."

The impounded pets numbered about 100, including horses, goats, "wolf hybrid'' dogs, chickens, parakeets, cockatiels, geese, sheep, pet mice -- and pet cockroaches, according to officials.

Most of the animals were transferred to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. However, a miniature horse and sheep were taken to the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley.

Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said a sheriff's deputy noticed the animals while making notifications of evacuation orders during the 5,222-acre "Nixon Fire," which was fully contained Wednesday after burning south of Aguanga and into a federal preserve almost two weeks ago.

The deputy became concerned due to some of the creatures' signs of degraded health and contacted animal control officers, Welsh said.

"The horses were in poor condition at the property,'' he said, additionally noting that some pets were wandering around unsecured.

Officers posted notices of intent to inspect the grounds on July 31, but there was no response, prompting the seizure order, according to Welsh.

"Ultimately, the Department of Animal Services will seek felony animal cruelty when it submits findings to the District Attorney's office,'' he said.

The seizure follows similar actions recently in the Coachella Valley.