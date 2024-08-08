South Korean authorities question individual who crossed the border from the North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean authorities are questioning a suspected North Korean resident who crossed into the South, according to South Korea’s military. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday said South Korean soldiers secured an unidentified individual who was likely North Korean and handed that person over to relevant authorities for questioning. The military statement came after South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing anonymous military sources, reported that a North Koran crossed an estuary where the Han River meets the Yellow Sea and was taken by South Korean troops at the South’s border island of Gyodong.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.