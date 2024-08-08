Street art pops up throughout Paris, adding some Olympic color to major landmarks

PARIS (AP) — Paris is getting a colorful splash of Olympic creative spirit with nearly 30 vibrant street art pieces, popping up at bustling metro stations and airports and in front of city hall. One shows a drawing of French fencer Ysaora Thibus in action. Another has canoers paddling down the Seine River. Others include people enjoying themselves in a busy district. The artwork has been spread throughout Paris and host cities around the Olympic and Paralympic sites. The artists were selected through a campaign spearheaded by Visa to help support small businesses. The artists hail from France, Brazil, Australia and the United States.

