Those Samsung smartphones given to Olympic athletes? They may violate sanctions on North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials have flagged that the sleek Samsung smartphones provided to North Korean athletes at the Olympics would violate U.N. Security Council sanctions against the country over its nuclear ambitions. The South Korean technology giant is a major Olympic partner, and its newest Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones are being given to all athletes competing at the Paris Games. The International Olympic Committee confirmed the phones went to the Olympic village bound for the North Korean athletes, but it was unclear what happened to them after that. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said smartphones are among the items banned under a 2017 resolution prohibiting the supply, sale or transfer to North Korea of “all industrial machinery.”

