Ahead of Olympic women’s boxing title bouts, IOC president again defends Imane Khelif and Li Yu-ting
AP Sports Writer
PARIS (AP) — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was preparing to fight for an Olympic title when IOC president Thomas Bach again defended her right to compete in the women’s competition at the Paris Games. Khelif is in the final of the women’s welterweight competition and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan will fight for the women’s featherweight title Saturday after a global uproar fueled by misconceptions about their sex. Bach was asked about the issue at his final news conference of the games. The International Olympic Committee president says “this is not a question of inclusion. This is a question of justice.”