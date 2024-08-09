All 4 Milwaukee hotel workers charged with murder in Black man’s death now in custody

MILWAUKEE (AP) — All four hotel workers charged in connection with D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death are now in custody, more than five weeks after they allegedly piled onto the Black man while trying to remove him from a Milwaukee hotel. Jail records show Herbert Williamson was taken into custody Friday, three days after he and his three co-defendants were charged with being a party to felony murder in Mitchell’s June 30 death at a Hyatt Regency hotel. Video shows the four piling on top Mitchell as they tried to remove him from the hotel’s lobby before he died. Williamson, a bellhop at the hotel, was charged along with hotel security guard Todd Erickson, front desk worker Devin Johnson-Carson and security guard Brandon Turner.

